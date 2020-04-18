Oswego Health receives overwhelming community support

OSWEGO – Since the outbreak of COVID-19 Oswego Health has received overwhelming support from the community. The healthcare system has received donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), meals, financial donations and caring messages. As a not-for-profit community healthcare system, they count on support from donors to help them deliver the medical care their patients and community deserves right at home.
As of April 7 the following have donated to Oswego Health:
Amity Pest Control
Elim Grace Church
Felix Schoeller, Pulaski
Harbor Freight
HealthWay & HP Mile
Huhtamaki
Lakeview Lanes
Lowe’s of Oswego
Mary & Tom Ciappa
Natoli General Contractors
Novelis
Oswego County Humane Society
Oswego Sub Shop
Raby’s Ace Home Center
Sandy Beshures
SUNY Oswego
SUNY Oswego Chinese Visiting Scholars
Universal Metal Works
Upward Graphics
Vona’s Restaurant
If interested in learning more about donations, contact the Oswego Health Foundation at (315) 326-3473 or by email, foundation@oswegohealth.org.
