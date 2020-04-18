Oswego Health receives overwhelming community support

OSWEGO – Since the outbreak of COVID-19 Oswego Health has received overwhelming support from the community. The healthcare system has received donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), meals, financial donations and caring messages. As a not-for-profit community healthcare system, they count on support from donors to help them deliver the medical care their patients and community deserves right at home.

As of April 7 the following have donated to Oswego Health:

Amity Pest Control

Elim Grace Church

Felix Schoeller, Pulaski

Harbor Freight

HealthWay & HP Mile

Huhtamaki

Lakeview Lanes

Lowe’s of Oswego

Mary & Tom Ciappa

Natoli General Contractors

Novelis

Oswego County Humane Society

Oswego Sub Shop

Raby’s Ace Home Center

Sandy Beshures

SUNY Oswego

SUNY Oswego Chinese Visiting Scholars

Universal Metal Works

Upward Graphics

Vona’s Restaurant

If interested in learning more about donations, contact the Oswego Health Foundation at (315) 326-3473 or by email, foundation@oswegohealth.org.

