Oswego Health’s annual golf tournament proceeds directly impact patient care

OSWEGO - As a nonprofit community healthcare system, Oswego Health counts on additional support from donors to help deliver medical care throughout Oswego County.
Embarking on its 34th year, proceeds from the annual Oswego Health golf tournament are used to directly impact patient care and ensure exceptional healthcare services are offered in the community. In 2020, the tournament raised over $131,000 for the healthcare system.
Oswego Health has announced that Bond, Schoeneck & King will serve as the presenting sponsor again for the tournament this year on June 7 at the Oswego Country Club.
“The global pandemic underscores just how important Oswego Health is to our community. Now more than ever Bond is proud to be sponsoring a fun event to thank the men and women who have been, and continue to be there for us,” stated Larry P. Malfitano Bond, attorney and legal counsel to Oswego Health.
Area businesses or community members interested in participating in this year’s tournament should contact Michele Hourigan at the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788 or email mhourigan@oswegohealth.org.
