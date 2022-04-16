Oswego Industries’ 16th Annual Golf Tournament slated for June 11

FULTON - Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced its 16th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 11.
“We’re ready to build on the successes we had last year for an even better tournament experience in 2022,” said Darcy Antonucci, Director of Administration and head of the Golf Committee at Oswego Industries. “Every dollar raised helps people with disabilities choose the direction of their own lives.”
Aside from prizes provided for tournament winners, players will also have the opportunity to participate in a hole-in-one contest for a new car. Other on-course contests will include closest to the pin and longest drive, with various gift cards donated from area restaurants. After the tournament, participants will be able to listen to live entertainment and have a chicken barbecue dinner, sponsored by The Bonadio Group. GKG Insurance is sponsoring the tournament lunch. Other sponsors include Concord Insurance, Emmons HVAC, and Emmo Rae Contracting.
For non-golfers looking to support the tournament, a 50/50 will be drawn just after the tournament and broadcast on social media. Tickets are available now for $10 by calling Eric Morris at 315-598-3108, ext. 312. The 50/50 winner in 2021 took home $2,000. People do not need to be present at the tournament to win.
Both sponsorship opportunities and team registrations are filling up fast. Teams are $300 per foursome or $75 for individuals. Tee signs may be sponsored in memory of a loved one for $100. Registrations are available online at bit.ly/oi-16th-golf-22 or can be mailed upon request by calling Darcy Antonucci at 315-412-1858.
