FULTON - Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County, two Fulton-based non-profits that provide supports to people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, provided the fixings for turkey dinner to supported families in need as the result of an employee food drive and a grant from United Way of Greater Oswego County.
“Giving back is essential during the holiday season,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing and Communications Associate at Oswego Industries. “We are incredibly grateful to each person who donated so these families can celebrate Thanksgiving dinner together.”
Staff from Oswego Industries and The Arc’s Seniors program banded together to provide numerous canned goods and other food items for the baskets. These donations, along with turkeys provided by the agencies, allowed Oswego Industries and The Arc to put together meals for over 50 people in nine area families receiving supports from Oswego Industries. To ensure that each family had the tools necessary to cook his meal and many more, a $250 Strong Families, Strong Communities grant from United Way was used to purchase roasting pans, serving spoons, and other assorted cookware.
Those who are interested in donating to Oswego Industries can do so directly on their website (oswegoindustriesinc.org) or by sending a check to 7 Morrill Place, Fulton with “donation” in the memo line.
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.