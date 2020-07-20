FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has scheduled its 15th Annual Golf Tournament and Clam Bake for Aug. 15. The tournament will take place at Battle Island in Fulton and include a number of on-course contests and prizes.
“Folks will be able to social distance fairly naturally on the green,” said Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications associate at Oswego Industries. “We’re happy we can safely come together and celebrate people of all abilities like we have for the last decade and a half.”
Proceeds from the tournament allow the agency to stay flexible in meeting the needs of people with disabilities. This year, fundraising will help the agency invest in tablets and other new technology to accommodate changes in the way services are provided as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are still openings for both teams and sponsors to join in the festivities and show their support. For more information about participating in the tournament, contact Rebekkah Frisch at 315-532-0573 or rfrisch@oswegoind.org.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
