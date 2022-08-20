Oswego Industries announces fall mums fundraiser with Oliver Paine Greenhouses

The 2021 mums fundraiser helped provide new opportunities for people with disabilities to engage with the local community.

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide mums for sale. Orders are open until Sept. 1, and flower pick-up is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. for Friday, Sept. 16 at Oswego Industries Campus, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.

Choose from five colors: red/maroon, bronze/orange, yellow, white and pink/purple. The plants can be purchased for just $11 each or three for $30. Download the order form and view more details at bit.ly/oi-mums-2022 or call Stephanie Wallace at 315-598-3108, ext. 291 for more information. People may drop off or mail a check to Oswego Industries c/o Stephanie Wallace at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton

