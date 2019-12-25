Oswego Industries chosen as Holiday Hope Project recipient by Romano Auto Dealers

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, announced it has received $2,500 in funding from Romano Auto Dealers as part of their annual Holiday Hope Project.
“We are so grateful for the support of Romano Auto,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries. “This donation will help adults with disabilities in our local community to become as independent as they can be.”
Oswego Industries will use the funding to strengthen the agency’s program offerings, which include Community Habilitation and Day Habilitation. “Many of our programs rely on the community as a classroom,” said Alissa Viscome, associate executive director of program at Oswego Industries. “This funding will enable more people we support to participate in outings where they can work on personal goals, like managing a budget and forming friendships.”
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
