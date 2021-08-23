Oswego Industries fall mums fundraiser with Oliver Paine Greenhouses

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine Greenhouses to provide fall mums for sale. Orders are open until 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, and flower pick-up is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Oswego Industries Campus at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.
Choose from five different colors of flowers, including red/maroon, bronze/orange, yellow, pink/purple, or white for $11 each or three for $30.
Orders can be dropped off or mailed, with a check made payable to Oswego Industries, c/o Jason DiBartolo at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, NY 13069, with desired flower color noted.
“Replace your summer flowers with the vibrant colors of these beautiful fall mums, while supporting the programs of Oswego Industries and local small business,” said Michelle Smith, Marketing Associate at Oswego Industries.
People can call or email Jason DiBartolo, JDibartolo@oswegoind.org 315-598-3108 ext. 289 for more information or visit them at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org
