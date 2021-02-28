Oswego Industries hosting curb-side dinner at the American Foundry

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local venue the American Foundry to provide a curb-side ham and scalloped potatoes dinner. The drive-through fundraising event is scheduled from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
Pre-orders are also strongly encouraged for dinners by March 5, which are $10 in advance/$12 at the door. People can order tickets online at bit.ly/curb-side-3-13 or by mailing a check to Oswego Industries c/o Rebekkah Frisch at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.
“The proceeds will help fund important services that keep people with disabilities independent, like outings to local restaurants and community events,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries. “Meanwhile, you get to enjoy a great meal from the Foundry!”
The American Foundry is located at 246 W. Seneca St., Oswego.
