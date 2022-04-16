FULTON - Oswego Industries is once again partnering with Oliver Paine Greenhouses on a hanging basket fundraiser. Proceeds from the sale will support people with disabilities in living lives of their own choosing, in part by purchasing accessible cleaning equipment for the agency’s contract cleaning crew. The crew provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities in and around Oswego County. Baskets are on sale until May 10, and will be available for pick-up on May 20.
“Not only do these baskets look amazing on the front porch, they’re an evergreen reminder of how our community blooms when we work together,” said Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications associate.“This fundraiser will help get our walk-behind floor scrubbers back into action and help make employment accessible for everyone.”
Baskets are $22 or three for $60. Varieties available include: Superbells, Supertunias, Fuschia, Calliope Geraniums, New Guinea Impatiens, Boston Ferns and Zebra Plants. Order forms are available by calling 315-598-3108 or visiting bit.ly/oi-op-flowers. Checks should be addressed to Oswego Industries and mailed to 7 Morrill Place, Fulton NY 13069. If paying online, add $3 to cover processing fees.
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Programs offered by Oswego Industries include day habilitation, community habilitation, family support services, and vocational and employment supports. Each person-centered program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.