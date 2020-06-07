Oswego Industries provides a number of essential services during lockdown

FULTON - Times are difficult for everyone right now, but they are especially challenging for people with disabilities who rely on direct support professionals and other community supports to meet their everyday needs. Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, is working to support the community in several ways by providing services to people with disabilities in new ways and by manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In light of various state requirements, the agency has temporarily transformed its Day Services programming. Instead of receiving transportation to the agency’s facility at 7 Morrill Place in Fulton for group activities, supported individuals are receiving one-on-one services in their homes, supports through telehealth, and assistance in accessing emergency needs such as groceries, medicine, and PPE. Individuals with disabilities who can tolerate wearing face masks are encouraged to do so while receiving services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The agency has also been instrumental in producing PPE equipment both for regional healthcare providers like Oswego Health and for individuals throughout the community. To continue to help meet the community’s needs, the agency has made a number of donations to local nonprofits, including Catholic Charities and Friends of Oswego County Hospice. In addition, face masks can now be ordered online through oi-wear.com.
“We are so proud of our staff members for their ingenuity in providing services and for their commitment to the people we support,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries. “Families have told us about their loved ones waiting by the door for our staff to arrive and some have even gone as far as to call our staff angels. The pandemic has truly shown us what we are capable of when we all work together as the Oswego Industries family.”
Davis continued, “I want to thank both our staff members and our service families for their support and understanding as we continue to navigate this uncertain situation. Throughout this pandemic, our commitment to providing high quality services to people we support has not wavered.”
For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
