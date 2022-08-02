Oswego Industries receives grant for Mind the Gap Tutoring Fund from the John Ben Snow Foundation

The grant will reimburse families for in-person or virtual tutoring that supports students with learning disabilities.

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc. has received a $5,000 grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation to create the Mind the Gap Fund, which offers tutoring reimbursement for students with learning disabilities. The funding is available to students in Oswego County with a documented disability on a first-come, first-served basis.

By providing funding through a reimbursement model, parents will be able to choose the tutor they believe is best suited to support their child. “Often, we see families want to work with someone who has already worked with the student in some capacity, like a teacher’s aide from the child’s classroom,” said Heather Wilsey, the Behavior Support Coordinator at Oswego Industries who oversees Family Support Services. “Because families have that context, we see the best results when parents are able to select their child’s tutor.”

