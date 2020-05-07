Oswego Industries receives grant from Oswego County COVID-19 Fund

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has been chosen as a recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.
The agency was provided the grant to advance its work in producing personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks and isolation gowns. The agency began manufacturing PPE last month to address the extreme shortages in the area caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding from this grant has been used to donate masks to area nonprofits, including Catholic Charities and Oswego County Opportunities.
“Because this is such a fluid situation, support from the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund is critical in providing us the flexibility to meet our community’s needs,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries.
The agency can be reached for bulk orders at 315-887-5900 or by email at sales@oi-wear.com.
Support for this grant has been provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Oswego County Community Foundation.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
