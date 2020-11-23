Oswego Industries receives second grant from Oswego County COVID-19 Fund

FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has been chosen as a recipient of a $15,000 grant from the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.
The agency was provided the grant to purchase a van to add to its fleet. This vehicle will allow Oswego Industries to bring 10-15 people back into program on a weekly basis, while protecting personal safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of these individuals and their families have been without supports since March,” said Alissa Viscome, associate executive director of program at Oswego Industries. “Community support from partners like the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund is critical in helping us continue to provide services as the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve.”
In April of 2020, Oswego Industries received a $3,000 grant from the fund to assist in the production of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), helping reduce regional PPE shortages.
Support for this grant has been provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Oswego County Community Foundation.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
