Oswego Industries to Celebrate Giving Tuesday

FULTON - This holiday season, empower people with disabilities to follow their passions by donating to Oswego Industries. The Fulton-based non-profit has provided support to people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities since 1968. The agency is currently looking to expand upon job training and social skill (known as day habilitation) programs through Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the season this year by inspiring people to give back on Nov. 30, and throughout the year.
“So many folks in our community have discovered their interests and passions through our programming,” said Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications associate at Oswego Industries. “Giving Tuesday helps harness the generosity of our community for sustainable growth, so we can broaden our impact.”
Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets billions of impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
Those who are interested in joining Oswego Industries’ Giving Tuesday initiative can visit bit.ly/giving-tues-21. For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit the Giving Tuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org) or Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday).
