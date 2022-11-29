Oswego Lions Club sponsors Stone Soup Luncheon

Pictured from left are: Brandi Weaver (Resource Development Director for United Way of Greater Oswego County) and Lion's Club Representative, Becky O'Kane.

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club recently showed its commitment to support the local community by contributing $500 to help United Way of Greater Oswego County fight hunger.

The donation went toward United Way’s annual Stone Soup Luncheon that was held on Nov. 2, at Christ the Good Shepherd Priory Hall. The Oswego Lions Club was the presenting sponsor. Each year the event brings together area businesses and community members to collect monetary and nonperishable food donations which are used to fill the shelves of local pantries as the holiday season quickly approaches.

