Oswego Lions Club sponsors Stone Soup Luncheon

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club recently showed its commitment to support the local community by contributing $500 to help United Way of Greater Oswego County fight hunger.
The donation went toward United Way’s annual Stone Soup Luncheon that was held on Nov. 2, at Christ the Good Shepherd Priory Hall. The Oswego Lions Club was the presenting sponsor. Each year the event brings together area businesses and community members to collect monetary and nonperishable food donations which are used to fill the shelves of local pantries as the holiday season quickly approaches.
“We are extremely thankful for the continued support of the Oswego Lions Club,” said Brandi Weaver, United Way Resource Development Director. “Over the years they have given thousands of dollars to food pantries throughout Oswego County, allowing agencies to provide nutritious meals to countless families in need.”
Weaver said the sponsorship from the Lions Club, combined with donations collected from event attendees, resulted in $968 along with boxes of nonperishable food items were shared between three local pantries: Human Concerns Center, Catholic Charities of Oswego County, and Salvation Army of Oswego County.
Along with the contribution from the Lions Club, Weaver said the annual event would not be possible without help from generous local businesses and teams of dedicated volunteers.
“We are grateful for the many local businesses that helped make the event such a success by providing soup and all the components to make a wonderful meal for such a worthy cause and event,” said Weaver. “We are also fortunate to have a variety of community volunteers who helped make this year’s event a success, assisting with everything from setup, food/salad prep, to sorting nonperishable food donations and serving soup. I think this event really showcases how much can be accomplished when people come together united for a shared cause.”
Ending hunger in Oswego County is one of United Way’s three main impact areas. To learn more about the organization and find updates about future events, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
