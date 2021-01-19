Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.