Oswego Opera Theater hosting golf tournament at Battle Island State Park

OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater, Oswego, will host their 10th annual golf tournament at Battle Island State Park, Fulton, on Saturday, June 19. Shotgun tee time at 9 a.m. Registration and sponsorships can be completed at https://oswegooperatheater.com/10th-annual-golf-tournament/.
Team registration is requested by June 1. Forms to sponsor a tee sign and sponsor or donate a prize must be returned by June 11.
The tournament will cost $300 per team, individuals have the option to register for $100 and be placed on a team.
Tournament registration and payment includes 18 holes of golf with cart and refreshments at “the turn”. Games to include: lowest overall team score; lowest team score for gifts, dinner, and prizes: men, women, and couples; skins; mulligans; strings; two chances for a $10,000 hole in one; for men and women: longest drives, straightest drives, closest to pin.
For more information about the tournament and to register, visit https://oswegooperatheater.com/10th-annual-golf-tournament/.
