OSWEGO - Oswego Opera Theater will host its 11th Annual Golf Tournament at Battle Island Golf Course at 2150 State Route 48, Fulton, on June 25.
Registration is at 8:30 am. With a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The format is captain and crew.
Proceeds will be used toward the fall production of “The Golden Cage,” an operetta composed by two refugees of the Holocaust who lived at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in Oswego from 1944 to 1946. Last performed at the shelter on New Year’s Eve of 1945, it was considered to be lost until found recently. Since the shelter at Oswego was Roosevelt’s only acknowledgment of the Holocaust, this operetta should attract local, national and even international audiences. It will be performed by musicians from New York City, Central New York and Oswego.
Registration may be done by teams or individuals; individuals will be placed on teams.
The fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, refreshments at the turn, and a chicken barbecue dinner and prizes at the end of the tournament.
Forms for teams are available at oswegooperatheater.com/11th-annual-golf-tournament/.
Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive, straightest drive, and lowest overall score for men, women, and mixed.
In addition, skins, mulligans, and strings, as well as tickets for a 50/50 raffle may be purchased.
There will be two opportunities to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one from sponsors Fitzgibbons Insurance and Canale Insurance and Accounting.
Area businesses or community members who are interested in playing golf or donating a tee sign or a prize should visit oswegooperatheater.com for forms, or contact Marilynn Smiley, President of the Board of Directors, at Marilynn.smiley@oswego.edu or at 315-343-4803.
