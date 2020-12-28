Oswego Players, Inc. receives $160,000 grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation

OSWEGO - Recently the Board of Directors of the Oswego Players, Inc. learned that the Shineman Foundation had awarded the Oswego Players, Inc. the largest of this year’s grants. The “Strategic Planning and Capital Improvement” grant of $160,000 will be transformative to this 82-year-old community theater organization. Under this plan major structural improvements will be made to the Civic Center building at Fort Ontario Park as well as programmatic enhancements for the 2021 season.
A new decking structure will replace the original cement landing on the north side of the building which has fallen into disrepair over the past many decades. A new accessibility ramp will be included, allowing patrons to enter from the south side parking lot to the main entrance area on the north side. The lobby restrooms will be remodeled with one becoming fully accessible to patrons. The Frances Marion Brown Theater light and sound facilities will be brought up to date and offer state of the art technology to enhance audience viewing.
The Players will be able to enhance its Theater Arts Youth Academy this year with a year-long program of online zoom workshops, virtual productions through Broadway On Demand, as well as potential in person activities when health guidelines allow. While the main stage is presently dark, the production team now has the potential of expanding its season to include a variety of available live streaming shows using grant resources to purchase high quality recording equipment.
These projects and more along with the significant investment recently completed last year by the city of Oswego, when new heating and air conditioning units were installed, all new security doors were replaced, and updated fire and security systems were brought up to code, will bring a new vitality to all who visit the Civic Arts Center of Oswego.
“The Richard S. Shineman Foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for profit partners. Our foundation is very excited about the Oswego Players’ strategic plan for the future”, said Karen Goetz, executive director of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “We are proud to partner with the Players and provide this funding to assist its board of directors in achieving their goals in taking this historic Oswego organization to the next level.”
