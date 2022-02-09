Oswego Police to host ‘Souper Bowl’ soup drive

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the Oswego Police Department will host a canned soup drive, known as the ‘Souper Bowl,’ from Feb. 3-13 ahead of the big football game. Residents are asked and encouraged to visit the Oswego Police Department, located at 169 W. Second St., to drop off cans of soup to be gathered and donated to Human Concerns in Oswego. While dropping off soup, residents will place the soup into a team box based on the team they think may win the game.
Last year, more than 400 cans of soup were donated. For additional information, contact the Oswego Police Department by calling 315-342-8203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.