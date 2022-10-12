OSWEGO - The Oswego Rotary Club will hold its annual winter garment collection through the month of October. The garments are kept in Oswego at The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., and given free of charge to people who go there in need of winter apparel.

Collection barrels will be found at Wayne Drugs; Paul’s Big M; YMCA; The Palladium-Times; and Ameriprise Financial Services, 97 W. Utica St. All children and adult sizes of winter garments in good, clean condition are welcomed but there is a particular need for teen and adult sizes.

