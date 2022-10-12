OSWEGO - The Oswego Rotary Club will hold its annual winter garment collection through the month of October. The garments are kept in Oswego at The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., and given free of charge to people who go there in need of winter apparel.
Collection barrels will be found at Wayne Drugs; Paul’s Big M; YMCA; The Palladium-Times; and Ameriprise Financial Services, 97 W. Utica St. All children and adult sizes of winter garments in good, clean condition are welcomed but there is a particular need for teen and adult sizes.
Salvation Army preparations for the Christmas season are well under way. With reductions this year in several of the Army’s sources of support, the need for volunteers to stand with the kettles will be greater than ever. It is a very meaningful way for individuals, families, neighbors, businesses, clubs, and church groups to participate in the spirit of the season of giving.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
