Oswego Rotary Club supports Oswego Bookmobile

OSWEGO - Children of the Oswego City School District have looked forward to visits from the Bookmobile during the summer months for the past 11 years. They have a steady supply of books and have maintained their reading skills and interests. The original vehicle was bought used and has presented continual challenges to keep it going. It now requires replacement so the Board of Directors of Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., has secured grants and undertaken fundraisers to purchase a new quarter-million-dollar vehicle from the Matthews Specialty Vehicle Company. It will be handicapped accessible with chair lift, ventilation, and air conditioning and will have a rural WiFi hub, computer stations, and a sound system. It will accommodate all current services with room to grow.
The Oswego Rotary Club recently donated $500 towards the new vehicle.
Susan McBrearty, president of the Board of Directors of Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., has stated the case for the Bookmobile. “With a new, mechanically sound, fully accessible vehicle, Oswego Bookmobile will continue to deliver free books and literacy programming to children in our community for decades to come. This will allow Oswego Bookmobile to expand services to further our mission of empowering children to become lifelong readers and helping them overcome barriers to achieving literacy.”
Oswego Bookmobile partners with the Oswego City School District, Oswego Public Library, and the State University of New York at Oswego. It depends on the community to fund operating expenses through grants, contributions, and fundraisers. The group is within about $44,000 of paying for the vehicle in full. Contributions may be sent to Oswego Bookmobile Inc., 34 E. Bridge St., Oswego, NY 13126. The group is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, EIN 81-1451803.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.