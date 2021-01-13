OSWEGO — The Trinity United Methodist Church in Oswego has been providing free meals each month from local restaurants. This month Kentucky Fried Chicken has agreed to partner with Trinity to provide coupons good for a meal in January.
Through their working partnership with the Oswego Human Concerns Center, the coupons good for one meal each will be distributed by the Human Concerns Center which is located at 85 E. Fourth St. Their office is open Monday through Friday, noon to 2:45 p.m.
