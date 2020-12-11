OSWEGO — The Trinity United Methodist Church has been providing a monthly take out free will dinner to anyone who wanted a meal from their location on East Utica Street.
Due to the cold weather, and continued spacing restrictions, they are deciding to partner with various restaurants in Oswego for the winter months.
For December, Canale’s has agreed to partner with Trinity UMC and provide coupons good for one free large cheese pizza. Through a working partnership with the Oswego Human Concerns Center, the coupons will be distributed by the center which is located at 85 E. Fourth St. The office is open Monday through Friday, noon to 2:45 p.m.
(0) comments
