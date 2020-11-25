OSWEGO — The city is now taking nominations for “Hometown Hero.”
If people feel someone in the Oswego community deserves recognition this past year, submit a nomination form. People can receive the form by calling Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
The form will also be posted on The Oswego City County Youth Bureau and Oswego Police Department’s Facebook pages. Nomination forms are due by Dec. 21. They will pick up to 10 people in the community. Winners will be announced on Dec. 29 which is “National Hero Day”.
“The city of Oswego wants to honor the everyday heroes in our community who make our city so special, especially during this uncertain time as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage Oswego residents to think about the essential workers, military veterans, and special individuals who contribute regularly to our community and play an important role in the lives of Oswegonians,” said Mayor Barlow.
