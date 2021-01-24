OSWEGO — In December, Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church presented a donation check for $802 to Lt. Alberta Rakestraw of the Salvation Army to help fund Christmas baskets.
Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, is located at 45 E. Utica St. (the corner of East Fourth).
The church has also recently participated in several partnerships with local restaurants to provide free meal coupons distributed through the Oswego Human Concerns Center.
