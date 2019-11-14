Oswego YMCA 30th Annual Reindeer Run Dec. 7

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will host the 30th Annual Reindeer Run, a 5K Fun Run and Walk at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. This community event, made possible with support from Pathfinder Bank, is a fun and healthy way for friends and family to celebrate the holiday season. As a non-competitive fun run, participants are asked to display holiday cheer by dressing festively. People may run individually or as a team and are encouraged to wear any variety of holiday themed clothing or costumes such as reindeer, Santa Claus, elves, candy canes, Christmas trees, or other festive ideas. Last year, the event brought over 150 family members and friends together on a December Saturday morning to downtown Oswego. Proceeds from this event go to support Oswego YMCA health and wellness programs.
During the event, the YMCA will offer a drop off program for kids ages 6 months to 10 years for all run participants starting at 8:30 a.m. This service is free to YMCA members and $6 per child for non-members.
There is an entry fee for the Reindeer Run/walk and registration is available online at lightboxreg.com or at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. Fees increase for same day registration will be accepted until 9:15 a.m. on race day. T-shirts are only guaranteed if registered by Nov. 24.
Santa will be present at the finish to congratulate all runners and to share some holiday cheer. Snacks and refreshments, including coffee and hot chocolate, Ontario Orchards doughnut holes and fruit from C’s Market will be offered following the run.
The YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
