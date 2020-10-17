Outhouse ministry

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church in Central Square will collect toilet paper for those in need. They are looking for wrapped single roll or a wrapped four pack for their outhouse. They have an actual outhouse that they will store the toilet paper in. Donations can be dropped off Thursdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or Sunday from 9 a.m.-noon. They will also have a bin outside available for collections.
Also their annual free chili hut on Nov. 1 (after the church service) from noon until gone. It will be a drive thru event this year.
