POTSDAM — The 25th Hobble Gobble Prediction Run will take place this weekend at Windy Point Stables, 215 Sissonville Road in Potsdam.
The event will raise money for local charities including the Potsdam Holiday Fund, Heuvelton Giving Tree, Helping Hands of Hannawa and others.
The event is what director Jacqueline M. Bill calls “snow or shine.”
“Because of the weather forecast for this weekend, skis and snowshoes are welcome,” she said. A lake effect snowstorm rolling through the area this weekend could drop a foot of snow on the Potsdam area.
Racers can start showing up around 10 a.m. Saturday for the 11:15 a.m. race. Cost to register in advance or the morning of the event will be $45 for adults and $35 for ages 18 and under. As of Thursday afternoon, about 240 people had registered for the event.
Participants can opt to take a long course, which is under 8 miles, and a short course under 4 miles. The respective lengths will be announced the morning of the race. Participants will guess how long they think it will take to finish their course and the closest wins a gift certificate for a frozen turkey.
There will be live music and a cash bar at Windy Point for those who want to come and watch. Anyone making a donation to the local charities will get a shirt from a past Hobble Gobble event. There will also be door prizes with a $500 grand prize.
To register, go to wdt.me/2TyLGY or sign up the morning of the event.
