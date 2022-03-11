Pancakes and prizes support reading in the community

OSWEGO - The annual pancake breakfast sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile is back. All-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries, juice, and coffee will be served from 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday, March 20 at the Oswego Elks Club, 132 W. Fifth St., with take out available if necessary.
This year’s annual raffle features a handmade quilt donated by Carol Fitzsimmons, as well as a picnic by the lake basket, a lottery ticket board, and an Oswego city basket. Pre-sale tickets for the pancake breakfast are available at the main desk of the library and from board members of the Friends and the Bookmobile. Raffle tickets are available at the main desk of the library, at the river’s end bookstore, at Quilt with Passion, and from any board member of the Friends or the Bookmobile. Drawing for the raffle items will take place on March 20 and people need not be present to win.
