WATERTOWN — Panda Express, as part of its ongoing commitment to support Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and medical professionals on the front lines, has donated 18,000 single-use surgical masks and 1,920 KN95 particulate respirators to Samaritan Medical Center.
Through its philanthropic arm, Panda Cares, Panda Express has created a COVID-19 Community Care Fund, in which all guest donations are put toward sourcing and providing personal protective equipment to local hospitals in this time of need as well as supporting research to find a treatment for COVID-19.
“Personal protective equipment like this is vital to the care of our patients, especially now as we are requiring all caregivers, patients and visitors to wear masks while in our facility,” said Beth Fipps, vice president of the Samaritan Foundation and Community Services, in a statement. “Ensuring our supply is ample has been a major hurdle throughout this pandemic, so we are very thankful to corporate partners like Panda Express for helping where they can.”
For the rest of the year, participating Panda Express locations are offering a 10 percent appreciation discount on in-store purchases for healthcare workers and first responders with their employment badge.
