Parishville residents donate food boxes to families

Parishville residents recently assembled 120 food boxes for local families, senior citizens and community members. Baked goods were provided by Parishville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; staff and students of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School donated canned and boxed goods; and monitary donations were given by several to purchase fresh fruit. From left are volunteers Matt Anable, Michael Caringi, Linda Downing, Jean Farr, Evan Harper, Mike Jones, Marjorie Meashaw, Joan Terrell, Luie Wilson, Kris Woodcockand JoAnn Zenger. Volunteers not pictured are Chris Caringi, Pat Devine, Connie Harper, Nick Jerome, Bob Wickwire and Lois Wickwire.
