Park Methodist Church donates to Community Cupboard

PULASKI - Al Oliver, a member of Park Methodist Church in Pulaski presented a check to Tom Jones and Jan Tighe, volunteers at Pulaski’s Community Cupboard, the local food pantry. This fall the Park Methodist Church hosted an Italian dinner. The food, cooks and serving were all provided by members of the congregation and all the profits were donated to the Community Cupboard. The Community Cupboard could not be more grateful for their hard work and generosity. It is only with the help of the residents of Pulaski and the surrounding area that the Community Cupboard is able to “Feed the Need” in the community.

