MASSENA — The towns of Massena and Louisville and Boutique Air are holding a beach party on Saturday.
“Party at the Beach” runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Massena Town Beach.
Want music? It’ll be there with “Beatlelegacy — Beatlemania and Beyond/The Ultimate Experience.” Boutique Air is sponsoring the band’s appearance in Massena.
Want fireworks? Majestic Fireworks will have them lighting the sky following the concert.
Want food and drink? Food trucks and drinks will be available for purchase.
“It’s kind of a test to see if it’s a good business for them as well as providing some food for people out there that way,” Massena Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
And, with the exception of the food and drink, it’s all free.
“The concert and everything that we’ve got scheduled is free,” Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
Mr. Carbone said that, in addition to sponsoring the band, Boutique Air will have prizes of 100 round-trip airfare tickets to pass out at the concert.
The town of Louisville also will be hosting a Kids Fishing Derby from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wilson Hill Causeway. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m.
The derby is open to the first 250 registered anglers, ages 6 to 12. The registration form at http://www.fishmassena.com/kids will be disabled when it hits the 250 submission limit.
Anglers who catch a tagged fish could be the winner of Walmart gift cards — $500 for first place, $400 for second place, $300 for third place, $200 for fourth place and $100 for fifth place. Prizes will be provided by the town of Louisville through sponsors and donations from local businesses. Each participant also will receive a Kids Fishing Derby T-shirt, which are provided by Massena Town Councilman Robert Elsner.
Young anglers each must be accompanied by an adult who’s at least 18 years old; must have their own rod, reel and bait; and must follow all state fishing regulations. Only one fishing rod per angler will be allowed at one time.
The events are being held in conjunction with the 2021 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit fishing tournament, the second major fishing tournament to be staged in Massena this summer at the Massena Intake. That runs from Thursday to Sunday, with daily take-off at 6:30 a.m. and daily weigh-in at 3 p.m.
Planning for the events started early this year. Mr. Carbone said the coordinators have been meeting every Thursday since February or March to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Businesses have been invited to share their information for free as part of the promotion for the events.
“We actually wrote up brochures and are in the process of contacting businesses, restaurants, hotels, gas stations, ways that they can take advantage of this without costing any of them anything to participate. We want to make sure everybody comes out in this COVID thing making money rather than having to invest money,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
“We encourage businesses to take part in this, get on the (Explore Massena) app and make sure information is uploaded,” Mr. Carbone said.
