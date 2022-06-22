Pathfinder Bank major sponsor of the 3rd Annual CAC Golf Tournament presented by Novelis

FULTON - Officials from the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County have announed that Pathfinder Bank as returned a major sponsor of the Third Annual CAC Golf Tournament Presented by Novelis.
CAC’s Executive Director, Tory L. DeCaire stated, “the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is very thankful to have longstanding community-based partnerships with such businesses as Pathfinder Bank. This is the third consecutive year that Pathfinder has chosen to sponsor our annual golf tournament at the Bronze - $2,500 level and, on behalf of all of us at the CAC, we would like to say thank you to the wonderful folks at Pathfinder Bank for their continued support.”
“The Child Advocacy Center is an outstanding organization that has continued to change the lives of children in our community,” said Joleen DiBartolo, Residential Mortgage Team Leader and Banking Officer. “We are thankful for the opportunity to give back to CAC and their mission. We look forward to participating in this year’s tournament.”
The Third Annual CAC Golf Tournament Presented by Novelis is a “Captain and Crew Event” to be held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, Aug. 29.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available, more information about how you can get involved can be found on the CAC’s website: www.oswegocac.org/events.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, while promoting healing of victims and their families. The CAC brings agencies and services together in one, non-threatening, child-friendly setting that is physically and psychologically safe for children of all ages. The CAC also provides community outreach and awareness efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.