FULTON - Fulton Rotary Club Foundation recently honored two members with Paul Harris Fellow Awards, making a $1,000 donation to the Rotary Foundation in recognition of their many contributions to Rotary and the Fulton and Oswego County community. Kelly Montagna, center, Director of Fulton and Central Square Medical Center for Oswego Health, has served the Fulton community for many years. As a member of Fulton Rotary and President in 2020-2021, she spearheaded many community projects that meet the organization’s mission of service. Steve Osborne, right, Fulton Co-President and District 7150 Assistant Governor, retired from Fulton Savings Bank, is a past president of the Fulton club, and has served many Fulton community organizations. Fulton club past president and District 7150 District Governor-Elect Jerry Seguin presents the award to Montagna as Osborne looks on. The Fulton Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The club meets most Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant.
