CENTRAL SQUARE - Paulie’s Super Siblings is conducting its first bowling tournament fundraiser at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Green Acres Lanes, Central Square.
The cost is $100 for a team of four bowlers. People or businesses also can be a lane sponsor for $100 lane which will place your logo on one lane during the event. A $250 associate sponsor includes one complimentary team of four bowlers, a sponsor logo on one lane at the event and sponsor name listed on the sponsor board.
The tournament is being held to raise money for “Paulie’s Super Siblings,” a nonprofit organization created in partnership with the KEY Program in memory of Paulie Morley.
On July 17, 2014, Paulie Morley died after a valiant fight against T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia just a few months before his third birthday. In 2015, Paulie’s parents created “Paulie’s Super Siblings” to grant wishes for the behind-the-scenes Superheroes — siblings of kids battling cancer.
To date “Paulie’s Super Siblings” has granted four wishes to various siblings of children with cancer. The most recent wish included a complete bedroom makeover for a 10-year-old boy in Parish.
Anyone who needs more information can contact Angela Morley at angela@thekeysprogram.org or call the KEYS office at (315) 363-6446.
(0) comments
