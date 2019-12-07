GLEN PARK — The Paws4Potter “Howliday” Bazaar, a fundraising event to benefit both Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Glen Park Fire Department, 630 Main St.
The event will feature local crafters and vendors, raffle baskets, and kids make-and-take Christmas crafts with a Paws4Potter volunteer.
For the second year in a row, Santa Claus and his merry elf will be on site so dogs and kids can have pictures taken with them by Patrick Danforth Photography.
There is no entrance fee for the event, but photos with Santa will require a $5 donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.