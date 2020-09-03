OSWEGO — The past few months have been unprecedented territory for all. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a serious disruption to healthcare services, businesses, education, and the entire community. So, when a Huhtamaki Fulton employee expressed a desire to reach out to support essential healthcare workers at Oswego Health, Huhtamaki’s Pay it Forward Campaign was launched.
The campaign efforts were targeted to help keep dedicated local healthcare workers safe and show appreciation for their work. Huhtamaki agreed to match employee’s gifts up to $3,000. In just two months employees personally donated $2,345. In addition, employees assembled over 250 gift bags that were delivered to various departments throughout Oswego Health. In total with the corporate match, Huhtamaki donated $4,745 to Oswego Health as a result of this internal campaign.
“Oswego Health is truly lucky to have such amazing partners in the community such as Huhtamaki that have supported our staff throughout this pandemic to help with procurement of much needed personal protective equipment and to support our frontline employees,” shared Executive Director for the Oswego Health Foundation, Margaret Barclay.
Huhtamaki Plant Manager, Mark P. Southwick states, “Oswego Health has done a tremendous job in our community communicating as well as managing through this pandemic and we really appreciate having that type of network and strength in our community.”
