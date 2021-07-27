Alumnus raises $7,786 for stage notes troupe

Christopher Stowell, a 2009 graduate of Watertown High School and an almunus of Watertown-based Stage Notes youth theater group, rode his bicycle from Key West, Fla., to Calais, Maine, a distance of about 2,500 miles, earlier this year. His “Pedal With a Purpose” raised $7,786 for Stage Notes. Mr. Stowell received a bachelor’s degree in technical theater from the University at Buffalo. He later earned a full scholarship to Michigan State University, where he earned a master of fine arts degree in design. He has returned to New York City, where he has made a living as an independent electrician and designer for stage productions. Above, Mr. Stowell celebrates the fundraising accomplishment with Stage Notes students and staff.
