WATERTOWN — The Lewis County Humane Society is set to receive a $5,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Watertown Petco, 21851 Towne Center Drive.
Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, according to a press release. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.5 million pets so far adopted.
“Our investment in The Lewis County Humane Society is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“We intend to use this grant to further Petco Love’s commitment to ensure no pets are unnecessarily euthanized,” said Cheryl Steiner, Lewis County Humane Society president. “We will do this by utilizing it to send problematic dogs to training to increase their adoption chances. It will also be used to spay and neuter more felines in our community. We’ve recently had several stray felines come into our shelter in very poor condition, one of which required humane euthanization as our vets couldn’t save it. We wish to help end the suffering of the kitties and the emotional heartbreak of our animal care workers through spaying and neutering.”
The Lewis County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization providing care, comfort and kindness to companion animals without homes, serving Lewis County and surrounding areas. Since 1915, The Lewis County Humane Society has adopted countless animals into loving, forever homes by promoting compassionate, responsible pet ownership. As part of that, the organization has worked toward ending unwanted and abandoned animals with spay and neuter clinics.
“In the past three years alone, we’ve taken in 1,757 dogs and cats, adopted out 1,449, spaying or neutering 769 of them,” the release from the shelter says. “We were able to reunite 175 pets with their owners. Through our spay/neuter clinics, we’ve also been able to spay/neuter several hundred felines for our community.”
For more information about the Lewis County Humane Society, visit lewiscountyhumanesociety.org. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.
