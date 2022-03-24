CLAYTON — Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse could have served his community for decades.
But Peyton is still leaving a legacy that will help others for many years to come.
His parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, are honoring Peyton’s devotion to the community through a foundation created by donations that came in after his death on March 12, 2021.
“It’s important that he’s not forgotten,” Mr. Morse said.
To date, the community has contributed more than $110,000 to the Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation. Donations continue to be collected. So far, about $5,000 has been distributed.
The money is going back into the community through grants to LaFargeville High School students; families going through a medical crisis; first responder agencies and fire departments; and nonprofit organizations.
The 21-year-old had a medical emergency on March 3, 2021, at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He died nine days later in a Sayre, Pennsylvania, hospital.
His parents blame the academy for his death. They think his death could have been prevented.
On Thursday afternoon, foundation committee members donated $2,500 to the Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service.
Working with the Northern New York Community Foundation, the money will go toward a $25,000 fundraising campaign to purchase a load stretcher that would be used in a planned new ambulance.
The new stretcher would make it easier to transfer patients into the ambulance, TIERS Chief Michael Bennett said.
The foundation donation to TIERS is its first one distributed to a first-responder organization.
“This foundation continues to spread the type of young man he was, the type of service he believed in,” Mrs. Morse said.
Peyton joined the LaFargeville Fire Department and rose to the rank of second assistant fire chief before he went off to Siena College, near Albany, where he also joined the fire department there as a volunteer.
“Peyton was a first responder from when he was 18 years old. He immediately volunteered and he always wanted to help people,” his father said.
His girlfriend, Celeste M. Oppito, envisioned Peyton as a member of the LaFargeville Fire Department well into his 60s and 70s, saying he would have still been going to fire scenes to support the department’s other firefighters.
The foundation has also given two awards to LaFargeville students.
Mr. Morse stressed that the awards weren’t scholarships. Mrs. Morse explained that the award honors students who have the same “character traits” that Peyton had.
Drew Eichhorn, 18, who graduated from LaFargeville last June, was one of the two first recipients.
“It’s an absolute honor,” he said.
He knew Peyton virtually all of his life.
His mother, Melissa, taught Peyton first grade. Mr. Eichhorn, a criminal justice student at Alfred State College in Allegany County, like other students, said he looked up to Peyton.
“He always had you in his interest,” he said.
So far, three families facing long-term and unexpected medical issues have been helped by the foundation.
The foundation board is still waiting for a nonprofit group to come forward requesting a grant.
The committee is made up of Mr. and Mrs. Morse; Peyton’s brother, Parker; Ms. Oppito; and Watertown City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman.
