Phoenix CROP Walk to end hunger

PHOENIX - Join Phoenix area churches in the fight to stop hunger both globally and locally by walking in this year’s CROP Walk, Saturday, Oct. 9. Registration is at 10 a.m. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Phoenix Bridge at Culvert Street, next to Tone’s Cones in the village of Phoenix.
People can walk the Golden Mile, renamed the Gordon Mile in memory of Gordan Tappan, or the full 3.5 miles. If people cannot walk, consider sponsoring a walker with a donation. People can also participate in a virtual walk.
A percentage of the funds help the Phoenix Area Food Pantry.
Visit for more information visit https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/phoenixny
