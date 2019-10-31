Phoenix food sense sign up

PHOENIX - Save to 40% on quality food at low prices makes food sense.
Food sense is at 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, in the First United Congregational Church of Christ. Call 315-695-4841 or 315-427-6105 - Cathy.
EBT cards accepted (have sufficient funds).
Sign up: Nov. 6, 9-11:30 a.m.
Pick up: Nov. 20, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
(Subject to change)
Unit at $20.50 consists of:
Turkey pan roast, 2 lbs.
Ground sausage, 1 lb.
Pollock Fillets, 1 lb.
Homestyle stuffing, 22 oz.
Mashed potatoes, 32 oz.
Turkey gravy, 15 oz.
Sweet potatoes, 15 oz.
Cranberry sauce, 14 oz.
Canned corn, 15 oz.
Apple pie, 22 oz.
2 fresh produce
1) Whole turkeys, 9 lbs, $12.
2) Stuffed pork chops, 2 lbs., $8.
3) Chicken nuggets, 4 lbs., $5.
4) Meatballs, 2 lbs., $12.50.
5) Produce box: Celery (sleeve), onions (2 lbs.), carrots (1 lb.), white potatoes (5 lb.), butternut squash, six sweet potatoes $12.50.
6) Onion rings, 2.5 lbs., $6.
7) Macaroni and cheese, 6 lbs., $11.
A unit must be purchased to order any of the specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.