Phoenix food sense sign up

PHOENIX - Save to 40 percent on quality food at low prices makes food sense.
Food sense is at 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, in the First United Congregational Church of Christ. Call 315-695-4841 or 315-427-6105 - Cathy.
EBT cards accepted.
Sign up: Sept. 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Pick up: Sept. 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
(Subject to change)
Unit at $20.50 consists of:
1 lb. chicken kabobs
1 lb. meatballs
1 lb. Italian sausage
24 oz. shrimp scampi meal
1 lb. ground turkey
1 lb. frozen berry blend
8 oz. mozzarella cheese
13 oz. cheese ravioli
24 oz. spaghetti sauce
14.5 diced tomatoes
2 fresh produce
1) 2.5 lbs. boneless chicken breast (individually quick frozen) - $10.50
2) 2 lbs. stuffed pork chops (apple/cranberries) - $7.50
3) 21 oz. beef sandwich steaks (100% beef) - $6.50
4) Pantry box: 18.7 oz. raisin bran cereal; 1 lb. white rice; 46 oz. orange juice; 28 oz. crushed tomatoes; 14.5 oz. mixed vegetables; 5 oz. tuna fish; 14.5 oz. macaroni and beef; 18 oz. peanut butter; 19 oz. strawberry spread and 11 oz. Mandarin oranges - $10
5) 2 lbs. whiting fillets (individually quick frozen) - $5
6) 2.5 lbs. onion rings - $6
7) 4.5 lbs. macaroni and cheese (family size Stouffers’ product) - $10
