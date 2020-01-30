Phoenix Food Sense taking February orders

PHOENIX - Phoenix Food Sense can help people save 40% on quality food. The program is located at the First United Congregational Church of Christ, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix. Sing up is from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 5 and pick up is from 9 -11 a.m. on Feb. 19 (Times and dates subject to change).
Food Sense accepts EBT Cards, just make sure efficient funds are on the card.
For any questions call (315) 695-4841 or Cathy at (315) 427-6105.
For $20.50 people will get a unit consisting of:
Pork tenderloin, 1.7 lbs. (average)
Chicken thighs, 3.5 lbs. (average)
Fish sticks, 1 lb.
Ground beef, 1 lb.
Polish sausage, 13 oz.
Perogies, 13 oz.
Cheddar cheese, 8 oz.
White rice, 1 lb.
Broccoli florets, 1 lb.
Applesauce, 15 oz.
2 fresh produce
Specials at extra cost include:
Boneless chicken, 2.5 lbs. - $5.50
Lobster Bites, 17 oz. - $4.50
American Cheese, 5 lbs. - $12
Meatloaf, 2 lbs. - $6.50
Produce box: Apples (5), potatoes (5 lbs.), pineapple (1), grape tomatoes (1 pint), cucumber (1), salad mix (1 bag), carrots (1 lb.) and oranges (5) - $15
French fries, 5 lbs. - $4.50
Hot Pockets,(12) 8 oz. sandwiches - $20
Note: A unit must be purchased in order to purchase any of the specials.
