MADRID — Amvets Ladies Auxiliary Post 282 recently donated several boxes of nonperishable food to the New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach in Madrid.
This winter, the auxiliary has also donated to the Canton and Potsdam food pantries. The auxiliary is part of the Robert J. Freego Amvets on Route 11 between Canton and Potsdam.
