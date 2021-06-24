SeaComm donates to the PAL of Massena

SeaComm recently presented a $5,000 check to the Police Activities League of Massena. The donation was used to support the annual charity golf tournament, which was held at The River Course at Louisville Landing on June 11. The tournament raised more than $15,000 for the organization. The proceeds will help promote positive interactions and relationships between community youth and law enforcement officers through fun and engaging programs. From left are SeaComm President & Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson and SeaComm Senior VP of Lending Operations & PAL Board Director Sherry Thompson. Provided photo
