Dunkin’ franchisees are donating $55,000 to support Toys for Tots programs across upstate New York facing collection challenges related to the pandemic. As part of those funds, Dunkin’ donated $10,000 to the Jefferson County Toys for Tots program. “Due to the increased need coupled with the lack of sites available to accept donations, this $10,000 donation from Dunkin’ will help ensure we are able to assist all families in need and every child in our county will have toys for Christmas,” said Michelle Tinsley, local coordinator of the Jefferson County Toys for Tots campaign. Mrs. Tinsley, right, met with Northern New York Dunkin’ franchisee Tom Santurri to accept the $10,000 donation at the Dunkin’ on Route 11 in Evans Mills on Nov. 20.
